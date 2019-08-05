Tell us about your business.
Evoque Lash & Day Spa is a small spa suite here in Owasso offering a multitude of esthetics services: eyelash extensions, relaxing spa facials, chemical and enzyme peels, hydrodermabrasion, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, microchanneling, microcurrent, LED therapy, acne relief, sugaring, waxing, brow tinting and shaping, natural lash lifting and tinting, body scrubs, scar reduction, prenatal skin care and other corrective skin care treatments.
What do you do in your position?
My clients are usually seeking out treatments that enhance their beauty, such as eyelash extensions, or corrective skin care treatments, such as acne relief, anti-aging treatments and scar reduction. I strive to provide the best plan for us to achieve a realistic outcome.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I am a former chemistry and biology teacher. Science is my passion. When I was ready to step away from the classroom, I knew I still wanted to work in a scientific industry. Now I am doing “skin science” and love every aspect of my new career.
What is your favorite memory on the job?
I can’t choose just one favorite moment, as I am blessed every day with amazing clients who show me that I am exactly where I am supposed to be. Every time I help someone diminish acne and regain self-confidence or enhance their natural beauty for a life event, it humbles me to know that they have chosen me to help them attain that. It’s a wonderful feeling.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Never stop learning! Always be on the lookout for more training, better products, better protocols, newer scientific discoveries and technologies to help your clients reach their skin care goals and beauty needs. The more we learn, the better we can serve our clients.
Lainie Goad
Evoque Lash & Day Spa
918-376-7241
202 E 2nd Ave., Ste. 110, Owasso