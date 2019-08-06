Tell us about your business.
We are a full-service dog grooming, boarding and doggie daycare provider centrally location with easy access to US 169 in Owasso. Our mission is to provide local dog parents with a hassle-free experience.
What do you do at your shop?
A little bit of everything! Seriously, grooming dogs is only one role with many tasks – beginning with scheduling appointments, communicating with dog parents, bathing dogs (mud baths, hot oil treatments) de-shedding, nail-trimming, expressing anal glands and more. Then there’s feeding them, keeping them motivating and focused, but my absolute favorite thing to do is playing with them.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I’ve always had a love for dogs. As a special education teacher in Owasso, I began learning to groom over summer breaks and then grooming friends’ and neighbors’ dogs in my garage. In the summer of 2011, I decided to “take the plunge,” so I resigned from teaching and opened Bring Your Own Dog.
What is your favorite memory on the job?
So many good memories, but my favorite would have to be when our wonderful clients surrounded me and my husband John when I received my cancer diagnosis back in the summer of 2016. All the cards, gifts, fundraising and their patience was overwhelming.
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
Our biggest one is finding employees who love both people and dogs. There are a lot of people who loves dogs but not as many who love both, Unfortunately, dogs don’t pay the ticket! It takes the right combination and someone willing to work hard. It’s taken us eight years to develop a team with a solid core.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Be willing to physically work hard, and keep in mind the fable of the tortoise and the hare: “Slow and steady wins the race.” Oh, and having a handsome, smart, hard-working husband right there with you helps!
Rachel Stolz
Bring Your Own Dog
918-805-0751