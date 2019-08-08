Tell us about your business.
Custom Maid is a personalized maid service for residential and small businesses in the Owasso area. We pride ourselves in providing customers with a quality cleaning service that is tailored to fit their needs.
What do you do at Custom Maid?
My loyalty with my clients as well as each of my employees. Value and appreciate them. They are what builds your business and your reputation.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
My two kids. I am a single mom, and teaching both of them that with hard work and dedication, you will be successful. I’m also influenced by my parents, whom I have the utmost respect. I admire how unselfish and beyond giving they are, yet strong and passionate about what they believe in.
What is an advantage you have within your industry?
I feel that women in business definitely have an advantage because, by nature, we support and encourage each other constantly. We value each other’s hard work and build each other up.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Prepare to work extremely hard, but it is unbelievably rewarding. Also, respect your competition. Have a good relationship with an owner in the same field so you can ask for advice.
Tresha McCarty
Custom Maid
918-376-4114
7720 Owasso Expy., Ste. 101, Owasso