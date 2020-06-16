Sarah Downing’s fresh take on fashion is displayed across the shelves of her new boutique.
She opened Wild Ivy, a bohemian women’s clothing and home goods store, at SEVEN6MAIN in Owasso’s developing Redbud District on June 5.
Downing recently moved into the building’s last vacant commercial space, which she has transformed into a showroom of style that reflects her passion for clothing and other accoutrements.
“I think being at home, I was missing that creative outlet,” said Downing, who is raising six children with her husband Shane. “So for me, this is a way to kind of get back in touch with that side of myself and be able to do the things I like all together.”
A professional photographer, Downing also took up an interest in fashion, which led her to develop the unique concept of Wild Ivy in the heart of her hometown of five years.
“My hope is to help women feel confident, not only in who they are, but to know that they can be different from everyone else,” she said. “The vision of this store is to help (them) reconnect with that side of themselves that maybe they haven’t been in touch with in a long time.”
Wild Ivy — named after Downing’s son Wilder and daughter Georgia Ivy — houses around 30 local and national vendors carrying a variety of clothing items including dresses, tops and bottoms, jackets, rompers, intimates and swimwear, hats, shoes, jewelry and more.
It also offers several home goods items such as candles, pottery, crystals and natural stones, books, macramé and over 40 different plants for sale, to name a few.
Since its debut in the community, the store has drawn in a number of interested locals, including Beverly Dunaway who could be found perusing the shelves with a friend on opening day.
“I love it … the openness, just the brightness of it … you can see everything,” Dunaway said. “Right now, just coming in for the first time, I like everything about it. I think it’s beautiful.”
Downing said she was intent on choosing SEVEN6MAIN to house her boutique, and is excited to join her neighboring tenants in creating a thriving downtown district.
“We love what’s happening with MAD Eats and SMOKE,” she said. “I feel like it’s only the beginning for this side of Owasso. I think it’s going to continue to grow, so we’re excited to see what we can do to help encourage that.”
When asked what opening her store means, Downing replied, “It’s really fun to have a vision and see it come to life. It’s been fun to see how the community has been so receptive of it, and they’ve all said this is something Owasso really needed.”
For more information about Wild Ivy, visit shopwildivy.com.