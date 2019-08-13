An Owasso woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Monday.
The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on 155th East Avenue and 96th Street North just east of Owasso, according to the accident report.
It states that 79-year-old Owasso resident Dorothy Fink, who was traveling north on 155th East Avenue in a 2000 Ford F-150, drove off the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a culvert and coming to rest on a gas meter.
She was pinned for an unknown amount of time and eventually extricated by Owasso fire crews at the scene, the report shows.
Fink was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
The report indicates that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.