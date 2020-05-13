The Owasso community is continuing to show its support for local health care workers.
Doctors and nurses at area hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines have received an influx of food and other supplies from individuals, businesses, organizations and churches over the past several weeks in the wake of the pandemic.
“There has been such a huge outpouring of care and generosity,” said Keith Mason, CEO at Bailey Medical Center. “Everybody’s been totally understanding, totally appreciative of what we’ve done and how we’re doing it.”
David Phillips, CEO at Ascension St. John Owasso, added, “I can’t say enough thanks to everybody who has reached out to the hospitals; I’ve never seen this before, it’s just unbelievable. I think that has been just awesome … it’s just bringing everybody together.”
Bailey and Ascension recently resumed elective surgeries after Gov. Kevin Stitt lifted the month-long suspension of the procedures due to the coronavirus at the end of April.
Both hospitals — per testing and strict sanitation and isolation protocols — have seen a gradual uptick in overall patients since reopening their operating room doors. As such, the medical teams at the facilities are devoting more of their time and effort to thwart the ongoing threat.
Amid the chaos, however, the staff has been encouraged by food deliveries, financial donations and heartwarming gestures from restaurants, students and their families, public service officials, nonprofit and faith-based organizations and even the National Guard, to name a few.
“We had the Owasso Police Department take chalk and write on our front door, ‘You’re our heroes, thank you’… kids making cards and sending them to us with a drawing of a nurse or a doctor saying, ‘We love you’ … people have called us (to) say, ‘We’re bringing pizza,’” Phillips said. “I’ve never seen anything in my 40 years of healthcare … it’s just overwhelming.
Mason added, “It makes me feel very, very good that folks recognize what we’re doing in the hospital, what the staff are doing with their patients, and it makes me proud to be part of this community. It’s absolutely amazing the outpouring we’ve had.”