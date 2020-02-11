A girls’ youth basketball game at the Owasso Family YMCA over the weekend came to a sudden stop following a heated dispute.
Officers were called to the facility around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in response to a physical altercation that allegedly involved several players and parents, according to the police report.
It states that witnesses claim the incident began as a fight among players, which then escalated when adults in the crowd got involved in the dispute.
A coach reportedly tried to forcibly remove one of the players, which then led to another altercation between the coach and the girl’s parents, spilling into the lobby of the facility, the report shows.
Those involved in the altercation were separated by YMCA employees by the time police arrived and declined to pursue criminal charges. No arrests were made.
“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this altercation,” Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told Owasso Reporter, “but it serves as an example of what could happen when people let things get out of control.”
Kyle Wilkes with the YMCA of Greater Tulsa in a statement added that the safety of the children and parents his organization serves is a top priority.
“Each of our parents sign a Parents Code of Conduct to take a proactive stance on creating a safe learning environment for our participants,” Wilkes said. “Anything that does not line up with our Code of Conduct will be looked into.”
Owasso Reporter reached out to a parent of one of the girls who played in Saturday’s game, but has not received a response.