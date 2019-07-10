Annie Laura Thompson Annie Laura Brogdon Thompson went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2019. Ann was born in Hitchita, Ok on June 14, 1934 to Jerome and Laura Brogdon. She was the second youngest of 8 children. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. After High school she left her family farm and moved to Tulsa. In 1959 she married Jim Thompson and had two daughters, Sherry and Shelly Renee who were only 10 months and 20 days apart. She and her husband owned "Kitchens by Jim Thompson" located at 15th and Utica, Tulsa. Ann was extremely gifted in her ability to create so many things from decorating, sewing and jewelry making. She was so excited to get her dream home of an old English Tudor near historic Woodward Park, Tulsa. In 2013 Ann moved to Owasso, Ok. She loved the Lord so much and was such a great prayer warrior for many. Ann loved spending time in His word and journaling her prayers. Ann is survived by her daughters; Sherry Johnson and husband, David, of Owasso, Ok, Shelly Renee Henning and husband, Paul, of Addison, PA. Grandchildren; Ashley Striegler, Jeremy Hodges, Renee and Baylor Henning, Erica Switzer, Kirstin, Sage and Madison Johnson. Great grandchildren; Holden, Juliet and Oliver Striegler and Felicity Plant (Johnson).