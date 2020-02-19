Barbara A. Brown Barbara Ann Brown was born October 5, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Clyde Maurice and Joan Louise Brown Fist. She died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 70 years. Barbara completed her secondary education in Oak Park, Michigan, and graduated with the Berkley High School Class of 1968. She was married August 9, 1975, in Oak Park to James Brown. She spent over 36 years of her working life with American Airlines as a data base analyst. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes including spending time cooking. Most important was her role of Grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her husband; James, of the home. Children; James Brown II and wife Dori, of Rockwall, Texas, Pam Brown, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Vance Brown, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Angela Miller, of Billings, Oklahoma. Grandchildren; Brittany James and husband Josh, Kyle Brown and wife Aimee, Austin Brown, Carson Brown, Faith Brown, Carter Brown, Maci Brown, Makenzie Brown. Great grandchildren; Tucker James Brown, Peyton McCullough, Paislee Brown, Deakon James, Walker James. Sister; Deborah Bunch, of Sarasota, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Pat Fist Davis Phillips, son-in-law, Dale Miller, and brother-in-law, Dennie Bunch. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Dennis Hochgraber officiating. Serving as casket bearers were Kyle Brown, Eric Bunch, Kurt Bunch, Keith Davis, Ronnie Davis, and Matt Davis. Committal service and interment followed at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
Most Popular
-
No permit required: Bill would allow 'spotlighting' coyotes statewide
-
Woman freed in TPD corruption probe wins $5 million judgment
-
Tulsa Promenade Mall losing another store; Hallmark announces it will close at end of February
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
No more untested cannabis for sale as of April 1: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to implement new rule
Latest Local Offers
FREE ESTIMATES Removal, Trim, Landscape. Licensed/Insured/Bonded. Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
PORTILLO WELDING Fabrication, Fences, Hand Rails, Plates, Embeds. Free Estimates. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com