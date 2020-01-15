Beverly S. Henry Beverly Sue Henry was born on July 11, 1943 in Richmond, California, Sue moved to Owasso in 1976. She worked for many years in the word processing department for MidAmerica Savings and Loan. After retiring from the word processing business, she began to work part time at the Owasso Walmart. After close to ten years of service with Walmart she retired. She enjoyed traveling with friends, attending movies and family gatherings. Sue was a member of Central Baptist Church of Owasso. Surviving are her daughter, Kenna Mason and husband Todd of Edmond, Oklahoma; her grandsons Derek Nickell of Tulsa, Aaron Nickell and his wife Tracy of Moore, Oklahoma and Alex Wenthold of Edmond, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ruth James as well as her husband Glenn Henry. A graveside service was held at 11am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 11811 East 76th Street North, Owasso. The service was officiated by Rev. Scott Carlson.