Brandi Celeste Zibell Brandi Celeste Zibell was born December 21, 1980, in Andalusia, Alabama to Steve Gibbons and Debra (Stephens) Stone. She passed from this life on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 38 years. Brandi graduated from Owasso High School, Class of 1999. She earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She was married on May 10, 2002 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Christopher Michael Zibell. Brandi was a Pediatric Medical Assistant and worked for OU Medical Center. She grew up attending First Baptist Church in Owasso. Brandi was an avid OU fan and enjoyed a variety of pastimes such as reading, spending time with her friends and family, and most of all loving her children and attending all their sporting events. She leaves behind; Husband; Chris Zibell, of Collinsville. 2 Children; Morgan Zibell, of Collinsville, Carter Zibell, of Collinsville. 2 Brothers; Todd Stone and wife Becky, of Forsyth, Georgia, Cole Stone and wife Mandy, of Owasso. 1 Sister; Tracie Hutcherson and husband Mike, of Chipley, Florida. Mother and adopted father; Debbie and Gary Stone, of Owasso. Father; Steve Gibbons, of Poncedeleon, Florida. Grandmother; Jane Deshazo, of Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Owasso with Pastor Chris Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Brandi's memory to "Cancer Sucks," P.O. Box 1091, Bixby, Oklahoma 74008. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com