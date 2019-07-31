Carolyn Miller Carolyn Miller, of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Denison, Texas at the age of 79. She was born on Sunday, June 16, 1940 in Durant, Oklahoma to Leonard Earnest and Ruby Willard (Hawkins) Ward. Carolyn was a longtime resident of Durant. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Calera and previously the First Christian Church in Owasso, Oklahoma. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and pets. She loved singing in the choir, playing piano, her bible and her church family. Most of all she loved her family and spending holidays with them. She married Charles Miller on October 12, 1957 in Madill, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Randa Renae Miller. Survivors include daughters; Sheila Riker and husband Les of Sperry, Okla., Leslie Miller Wilson of Frisco, Texas, Marguerite McKinney of Arlington, Virginia, Carolbeth Hyde and husband Don of Calera, Okla.; son Eric Miller and wife Jennifer Birdsong of Ft. Myers, Florida; husband Charles Miller of Durant, Okla.; sister Haljean Hartin of Durant, Okla.; grandchildren Morgan Riker, Shelby Williams, Wade Riker, Alisha Self, Sarah Wilson, Victoria Wilson, Haley Wilson, Dmitry Wilson, Kyle McAllister, Sam McKinney, Charlie Miller; great grandchildren Oliver Williams, Tristan Rosga, Maddox Rosga, Jasper Self; nephews Gary Spoon, Brent Hartin; nieces Kara Stanford, Ashleigh Hartin-Riley and a host of friends. A family hour was held from 6:00 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Calera, Oklahoma with Bro. Jacob Toews officiating. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. Sam McKinney, Wade Riker, Kyle McAllister, Demitry Wilson, Don Hyde, and Charlie Miller served as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant, PH- 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.