Cathy J. Rutledge On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Cathy Jean Rutledge, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 65 years. Cathy was born August 23, 1954, in Bonham, Texas, to Charley Coy and Virginia Ruth Dobbins Money. She completed her secondary education in Owasso, Oklahoma, and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of 1972. She continued her education attending the University of Tulsa graduating in 1976, then earning her master's degree in counseling at Northeastern State University in 1982. She married the love of her life, Bob Kenneth Rutledge, June 10, 1978, at First Baptist Church in Owasso. Cathy was a lifetime educator with Union Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools, and Owasso Public Schools, for over 30 years. Cathy shared a love for motorcycles with her husband Bob. They spent the early years of their relationship traveling the United States and enjoying the open air. She loved her family time more than anything. This love of family extended to the children she taught and supported as a counselor. She passionately cared for her children and was known for a special love and influence that only Cathy could give. In retirement, grandchildren were her life. Her kind and compassionate spirit lifted those around her and those that loved her deeply. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her husband of over 41 years; Bob, of the home. Two daughters and sons-in-law; Leslie and Will Syring, of Edmond, Oklahom, Lisa and Jason Dennis, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Four grandchildren; Quinnley, Pendleton, Wilder, and baby girl Syring due February 10, 2020. Sister; Joella Roberts, of Owasso. Brother and sister-in-law; Coy and Julie Money, of Owasso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Charley. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at First Church of Owasso with Dwayne Thompson officiating. Serving as casket bearers were Will Syring, Jason Dennis, Jerry Rutledge, Colton Roberts, Patrick James, and Ron Hughes. Committal service and interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The Mission-FBC Owasso, 11341 North Garnett Road, Owasso, Oklahoma, 74055, www.fbcowasso.org/themission/ or The Owasso Education Foundation, P.O. Box 161, Owasso, Oklahoma, 74055, www.owassoeducationfoundation.org. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com