Charles "Chuck" Wayne Botts Charles "Chuck" Wayne Botts passed away on May 17, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 59. He was born on September 8, 1960 to John and Betty Botts in Miami, Oklahoma. He is survived by his loving, wife, Stephanie and their son Dakota Botts; his 2 daughters, Brandy and Chelsia and 3 other sons, Shawn, Brendan Jo and Grant; parents, John and Betty; two brothers, Mike and Steve, sister; Caryn, in-laws; Debra and Rick Strickland, and sister-in-law; Kara, step-children; Christian and Shannon and many grandchilrdren. As well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. He will be greatly missed!

