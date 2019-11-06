Cody Bryant Richards Cody Bryant Richards, born May 19, 1985, passed away Oct 30, 2019. After graduating High School, Cody became an electrician attaining a journeyman license and became the project manager for HiTech Electric. Codys' highest accolade was the birth of his daughter, and he dedicated himself to being the best DADDY ever. We will be celebrating Codys' life on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Red Barn Event Center in Oologah, OK. Friends and family please join us. Cody is survived by his daughter Devvyn, parents Brad and Connie Richards, brothers Tyler and Tanner, grandparents LeRoy and Una Hartman of NE, and aunt, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents William and DeEtta Richards.