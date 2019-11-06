Dana Michelle Marquette Dana Michelle (Rosecrans) Marquette, 58, of Owasso, OK was born January 3, 1961 in Chula Vista, CA to Jerrie David and Billie Kay (Eddington) Rosecrans. She passed away October 27, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Dana was one of the Lunch Ladies at Owasso Public Schools. She was a devoted mother to her four children. Dana was an award winner in crocheting, needle point and knitting. She liked rock-n-roll music, her Crocs, antiquing, attending concerts and going to the Chinese Buffet and Golden Corral, where she successfully conquered the "Triple Trifecta". She also enjoyed cooking, reading, raising dogs, traveling and spending time on the beach enjoying the sun and the ocean. One of many fond memories was taking the greyhound bus to California. She is survived by her husband, Kerry Marquette; sons, Benjamin Marquette and wife, Danielle and Nathan Marquette and wife, Taylor; daughters, Abbie Marquette and Annie Marquette; grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas, Ethan, Jacob, Aiden and Emma; brother, John Rosecrans and wife, Lora; parents, Jerrie and Billie Rosecrans; and many other relatives and friends.