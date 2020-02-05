Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SLEET AND SNOW IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...A MIX OF SLEET AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO ALL SNOW. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY OCCUR MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY WEDNESDAY BETWEEN THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&