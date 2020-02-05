Dixie L. Huffman Funeral services for Dixie Lee Huffman, 94 of Skiatook, Oklahoma were held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook with Reverend Susan Whitley officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Musical selections for the service were "Amazing Grace" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Vocalist for the service was Beverly Dollar and pianist was Susan Whitley. Dixie passed away on January 28, 2020 in Owasso, Oklahoma. She was born south of Jay, Oklahoma on April 9, 1925, one of nine children born to WJ Bryan and Myrtle Mae (Birkes) Washbourne. After graduating Jay High School, she was employed at the Delaware County courthouse. She married Kenneth James Huffman and had one son, Stephen. She was employed at the Bank of Oklahoma, formerly National Bank of Tulsa for 27 years. Dixie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Skiatook, Eastern Star and is a lifetime member of the Skiatook Museum. Dixie is predeceased by her husband and her son as well as her parents and all eight of her siblings. She is survived by special friends as well as several nieces and nephews in Oklahoma, Texas, California, Oregon and Virginia. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Brookdale Owasso Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice for their care of Dixie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Skiatook First Untied Methodist Church.