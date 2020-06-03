Elza R. (Ray) Duckett Elza R. (Ray) Duckett passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Howard County, Arkansas, the son of the late Elza R and Ula J. ( Littlefield) Duckett. He married Anne E. (Donnelly) Duckett on April 11, 1959 in Chicopee, MA. They had no children. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his sister in law, Gladys Duckett of Wickes, AR and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray donated his body to the University of Oklahoma. There will be a memorial service in the near future at Central Baptist Church where he had been a member since 2001.
