Gerald "Gerry" Dee Slagle Slagle, Gerald D, 74. Former employee at PSO and American Airlines as well as United States Army Veteran. Died Saturday, February 29, 2020 while at home. Burial, with military honors, took place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing was open Wednesday and Thursday at Schaudt's Funeral Home, 5757 S. Memorial Dr. Tulsa, OK. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020.

