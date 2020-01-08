Ida Doris (Wilson) Willsey Ida Doris Willsey, resident of Owasso, OK passed from this life on December 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Ida was born April 10, 1935 in Pawnee, OK to Watton Starr Wilson and Eunice Florence (Bluejacket) Wilson. She grew up as one of eight siblings in Delaware, OK where she attended high school. She enjoyed playing basketball, singing with classmates and working on the Halsell Ranch with her parents. There, she met the love of her life, a cowboy named Samuel Taylor Willsey. When she told her mother she was going to marry him, her mother didn't believe it would happen, but Ida said "you watch me" and they were married on January 19, 1952 in Bentonville, AR. At that time, Ida gained a stepson, Gene. Ida and Sam loved country swing music and dancing. They enjoyed date nights at Cain's Ballroom listening to Bob Wills & the Texas Playboys, as well as, attending local town rodeos. In 1956, they moved to Owasso and started their family of three daughters: Teresa, Linda and Lisa. In 1969, they moved to the current residence and raised their children in a home filled with God and love, teaching them the value of honor, respect and hard work. Ida's chilren blessed her with 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchilren, creating 5 generations. Ida was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Owasso and in recent years, Central Baptist Church of Owasso. She was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing canasta, bowling, sewing, and crocheting. But her favorite things were all the birthday parties, cookouts and pool parties with her family. She was an avid fan of the Golden girls, as well as, Hallmark and Lifetime movies. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. One highlight of her life was spending 12 days on the islandof Maui in Hawaii. Ida was Native American, being of Delaware and Shawnee descent, as well as a member of the Cherokee tribe. One of her most cherished memories was creating her own unique tribe, referred to as the "Nagaho" tribe, of which she was the "Chief". Ida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam Willsey, newborn daughter Susan Elaine Willsey, stepson Gene Willsey, brothers Adam Wilson, Jim Wilson, Buck Wilson, Bill Wilson, Nelson Wilson and sisters Emma Bigham and Lois Stephens. Funeral services were held at 11:00 am January 2, 2020 at Life.Church in Owasso with Greg Aery officiating.