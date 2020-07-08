Irene Chance Chance, Irene, 71. She was a business owner. Died Monday, June 22, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. No services are planned at this time. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, 9102 S. Toledo Ave, Tulsa, Ok. 918-499-8787
