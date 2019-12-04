Jim C. Loyd James "Jim" C. Loyd was born May 8, 1940, in Windsor, Pennsylvania to Charles Franklin Loyd and Dora Daisy (Mundis) Loyd. He died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 79 years. Jim was raised and educated in Red Lion, Pennsylvania and graduated with the Red Lion High School Class of 1958. He spent most of his working life as an Airline Employee working various jobs such as a ticket agent, ground personnel, and supervisor with Allegheny Airlines in 1960 until they later became U.S. Airways in 1993. He was married in Windsor on April 15, 1961 to Faye Louise (Miller) Loyd. Jim moved from Collinsville, Oklahoma in 2000 after retiring from U.S. Airways and drove a school bus for Owasso Public Schools. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Owasso since 2000. Jim enjoyed a variety of past times such as working in his garden and watching sports such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Those family members he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Wife; Faye Loyd, of Collinsville. Two Sons; Cary Loyd and wife Kathryn, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mark Loyd and wife Holly, of Tulsa. Two Grandsons; Nathaniel Loyd, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trevor Loyd, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Three Granddaughters; Amanda Landers and husband J.D., of Tulsa Allyson Loyd, of Tulsa, Jodianne Loyd, of Tulsa. Sister; Donalene Keener and husband Preston, of Windsor, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daisy. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Owasso with Reverend Kevin Laufer officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Jim's memory to Central Baptist Church Food Pantry, 9001 North 145th East Avenue, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com