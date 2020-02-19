Jimmie Morgan Owasso - Morgan, Jimmie, 84, Salesman, Welding Industry. He served in the United States Navy. Died Friday, February 7. No Visitation. Memorial service will be on Thursday, February 20, at First United Methodist Church in Owasso, Oklahoma at 11:00 a.m.. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso.
Most Popular
-
No permit required: Bill would allow 'spotlighting' coyotes statewide
-
Woman freed in TPD corruption probe wins $5 million judgment
-
Tulsa Promenade Mall losing another store; Hallmark announces it will close at end of February
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
No more untested cannabis for sale as of April 1: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to implement new rule
Latest Local Offers
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike, 918-513-2619.
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.