Jimmie Morgan Owasso - Morgan, Jimmie, 84, Salesman, Welding Industry. He served in the United States Navy. Died Friday, February 7. No Visitation. Memorial service will be on Thursday, February 20, at First United Methodist Church in Owasso, Oklahoma at 11:00 a.m.. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso.

