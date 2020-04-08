John "Pat" Reichmuth Owasso- Reichmuth, John "Pat", 68. Former Operations Manager in the Oil & Gas Industry, Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. No Visitation and no service at this time. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso.
