Keli B. Gross Keli Brynne Gross was born October 4, 1958, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Velmer Kenneth and Tierra Jeanne Baker Murr. She died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 61 years. Keli moved with her parents to Owasso in 1969 where she completed her secondary education and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of 1976. She was married August 29, 1983, in Miami, Oklahoma, to Doug Gross. She spent much of her working life as a homemaker caring for her family as well as a caregiver to many others. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her husband; Doug, of the home. Children; Chi Ann Stevens and husband Michael, of Bernice, Oklahoma, Kristen Brown, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Steven Gross and wife Jen, of Apex, North Carolina. Grandchildren; Colton Stevens, Baylee Stevens, Harley Stevens, Tanner Brown, Lanie Brown, and Hannah Gross. Brother; Jeff Murr. Nephew; Riley Murr. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020. Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. Graveside and committal service were held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Rolla Cemetery in Rolla, Missouri. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
