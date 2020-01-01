Marilyn D. Doughty Marilyn Dawn Doughty was born May 25, 1924, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to John and Sakie Shaeffer Klar. She died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 95 years. Marilyn completed her secondary education in LaCrosse and was a graduate of Logan High School. She was married July 29, 1943, in LaCrosse to Roddy Doughty. She spent much of her working life as a homemaker and caring for her family. She had been a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church in Bristow, Oklahoma. Marilyn enjoyed a variety of pastimes including working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time sewing. She particularly enjoyed her role of "Granny Doughty". Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her chil- dren; Barbara Houston and husband Howard, of Laurel, Mississippi, Diane McSlarrow and husband Ken, of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Roddy Doughty and wife Mary Beth, of Taylors, South Carolina. Five grandchildren, Eight great grandchildren, Brother and sister-in-law; Jim and Carol Klar, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roddy, one sister, and three brothers. Visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Graveside service and interment followed at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Bristow City Cemetery in Bristow, Oklahoma. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com