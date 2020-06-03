Nanette Louise Bullard-Winn Nanette was born along with her twin sister, Nancy on September 15, 1956 in Roswell, New Mexico to John and Floy Bullard. She transitioned from this life into the arms of Jesus at 11:35, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. Nanette is survived by her husband Greg of Collinsville, OK, as well as her children, Robb and Stephanie Winn and their two children, Lochlan and Penelope of McKinney, TX, her daughter Gabby Winn of Owasso, OK, Gabby's fiancé Travis Allman and children, Braiden, Kohen, Talin and little Haizel (on the way). She is also survived by her youngest son Jon and his children Noah and Evann and girlfriend Yesi. Nanette is also survived by her mother Floy Newling and her step father George Newling of Roswell, New Mexico and her twin sister Nancy Humphrey, husband Bill, and son Mathew of Midlothian, TX. Nanette grew up in Roswell as well as, Rhode Island and Beaufort South Carolina. At the age of 18 she moved from Roswell to the Dallas area where she and Greg met at church in 1979. They married on June 5, 1982 and were married for 38 years. Later they became staff pastors in Cedar Hill, TX and served in various ministry capacities for the rest of her life. Nanette spent nearly all of her adult life working in the field of Dentistry. First in the Dallas area, then in Tulsa, St. Joseph, MO.The last 20 years of her career were spent working for Dr. Mark Argo of Owasso. She loved Dr. Argo, her co-workers and her job. She retired in August of 2019 due to the advancement of cancer. Nanette loved her friends and she had many of them. Everyone who knew Nanette loved her. She was easy to love. She loved worship music and worshipping at church. She loved to attend Life Church in Jenks, OK and watch her son Jon on the worship team. Sunday's were their special day. Almost every week after Jon had finished at the church they went out to eat lunch together. It was one of her favorite things to do. Nanette enjoyed traveling with Nancy as they visited friends and family all across the country. She especially loved her high school reunions in Roswell and visiting her mom, stepfather, cousins, aunts and uncles there. Nanette will be missed by her family, friends and all of those she touched with her life. Her one desire is that all of her family and friends would experience a personal relationship with the Lord. For those who remain it's not Good-Bye but See You Soon Nanette! The Celebration of Life for Nanette will be held at Owasso First Assembly located at 9341 N 129th E Ave, Owasso, OK at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso. http://www.greenhillok.com/
