Novella J. Murr Novella Josephine Murr was born February 18, 1937, in Hazelton, Missouri, to Roy Erkle and Lena Turner Murr. She died Friday, October 4, 2019, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 82 years. Novella was reared and educated in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and completed her secondary education at Bloom High School. She worked a short time with Furniture Mart in Chicago Heights. She later began working at the Rawlings Sporting Production Plant in Licking, Missouri, retiring as plant manager. Novella was strong in her faith and was active with the Assemblies of God serving as secretary and treasurer. She also served in Women's Ministry, Bridge Builders, and was a Missionette Leader. Novella enjoyed a variety of pastimes including traveling and going on cruises. She also organized many Rawlings reunions and parties and as well as family reunions. She had made her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, in 2009, to live with her niece and nephew-in-law, Keli and Doug Gross. She leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Kay Murr, Coy and Margarete Murr, and Reverend V. Kenneth and Tierra Murr. Graveside funeral service was held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Rolla Cemetery in Rolla, Missouri, with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.