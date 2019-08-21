Parker Renee Martin Funeral service for Parker Martin was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Parker Ranee Martin passed away on August 13th, 2019 at the age of 1 year, 3 months and 5 days. The daughter of Shelby Boyles and Bobby Martin was born May 8, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From the word go, Parker came into this world as a fighter. She was born early at 28 weeks, and weighing only 1 pound 3 ounces. However she fought hard, even after enduring 3 major surgeries. Her family remembers her as a happy baby. They said she loved to sit up and look around. As long as she had her binky, nothing seemed to bother her. She also knew how to use her feet. She was always loved kicking at things, especially if it would make a noise. She is survived by her parents, Robert Tyler Martin and Shelby Christyne Boyles; twin sister, Ryleigh Martin, and Lily Martin; grandparents, John and Marla Heckman, Carl and Shelly Boyles, and Robert and Danette Martin; great-grandparent, Reba Floyd and special great-aunt, Elizabeth Daniels, aunts and uncles, Cameron and Brittany; Alex and Hannah; Baily and Bryce, god parents, Ed and Lindsey Cline, along with many cousins, and extended family. View and sign Parker's online memorial at www.mmsfuneralhomes.com