Marvin Schuenemeyer Owasso - Schuenemeyer, Marvin, 88. Telephone Repeaterman with AT&T (formerly Southwestern Bell), he served in the United States Marine Corps. Died Friday, May 22. No visitation, private graveside services are pending for Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Union, MO. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso.
Most Popular
-
OSSAA board of directors rejects proposed COVID-19 guidelines; high school sports summer activities can return as normal
-
Tulsa police continue search for toddlers missing since Friday; Additional surveillance footage shows them alone
-
'We’re ready to go': Muscogee (Creek) Nation sets reopening for River Spirit, other casinos
-
Road rage arrest: Woman accused of assaulting driver with bat, shooting at his car after collision
-
National livestock show relocates to Tulsa, bringing $2.5 million economic impact
Latest Local Offers
ROOFING Specializing in all types of flat roofing. Save up to 50%, free est. Storm Damage Repair. 539-777-9670 Tulsa
Specializing in Small Jobs. Remodels & New Homes. Brick. Block. Stone. 45 yrs. exp. Gerald Malone Owner/ Contractor 918-277-1472
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698