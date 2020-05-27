Marvin Schuenemeyer Owasso - Schuenemeyer, Marvin, 88. Telephone Repeaterman with AT&T (formerly Southwestern Bell), he served in the United States Marine Corps. Died Friday, May 22. No visitation, private graveside services are pending for Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Union, MO. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso.

