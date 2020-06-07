Many are dealing with anxiety during this time of turmoil. Our world is in a year of chaos, discord and pain. Coronavirus, the mixed messages from different outlets, political division and now the protests and riots have left many experiencing feelings of uncertainty, fear and anxiety.
Everything in our world that has been changed has always begun with chaos and struggle. Conflict comes before peace, strain appears before strength and upheaval occurs before balance. Just look back on history to see that this concept is true. Slavery was ended by war, women’s rights were changed with protest and discrimination was challenged by the voice of Martin Luther King Jr. Without pain there is no healing, and without loud and resilient voices there is only silence.
I encourage all to realize that what is going on is not permanent; it is only the beginning of positive things to come. This is only the first stages of change, and without these occurrences, what we see would not be happening at all. Chaos is not something to be feared, but is a motivational force that inspires change and a desire to stand up for injustice.
This is a time of chaos, but it is also a time of transformation. It is difficult to find peace in what is around the corner when it cannot be seen. We have a tendency to fear and be anxious without the bigger picture, yet we need to remember that this does not mean the completed picture will be a bad thing. The hardest concept is trusting that steps are ordered for greater things during times of conflict, pain and hurt, but each step is revealing and a part of the transformation process. This applies to elements that may be faced individually, relationally, spiritually, politically and globally.
I am encouraging everyone to see that despite what is going on around them, they can choose peace, stability and happiness. It is a process of accepting what you can and cannot control. Loosen your grasp and trust in the bigger picture that is ahead. Trust that those things that are uncomfortable are a process of transition and transformation, and that this is never comfortable but is always necessary.
If you have any questions, please email me at dearstacia@gmail.com.