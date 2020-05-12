During the past two months, many of us have experienced similar emotions during this pandemic. We may not all be in the same boat, but we are all on the same turbulent waters as we attempt to make sense of what is going on around us.
This closely follows the stages of grief, first introduced by Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross in 1969. They are: 1) shock and denial, 2) bargaining, 3) depression, 4) anger and 5) acceptance. At the start of this virus, many were experiencing shock and denial; they didn’t believe that it would impact their lives. As the weeks progressed, bargaining began as individuals started to question what they could do to avoid the problems the virus inflicted upon their lives. Then a sadness began as people wrestled with how their lives were affected with limited social interaction. Then anger began as individuals protested, made demands, picketed and exhibited behaviors of irritability and rage.
The stages of grief are like an emotional roller coaster that doesn’t occur in a sequential order and has no cookie-cutter time frame. They can cause a day of anger, the next of sadness, another of anger and then one of bargaining. This process can last for weeks, months or even years when a great loss is experienced. The goal is for individuals to reach that last stage of acceptance. When a person reaches this stage, they won’t go back through the others any longer. Acceptance doesn’t mean that the person is OK with what has happened, but that they have accepted what has occurred and will no longer allow it to create disability, dysfunction or distress in their lives.
I am finding that more and more people are reaching the stage of acceptance and increasing functioning. Those who have lost their jobs are beginning to see their plight as a time of transformation and change. Those who made money a priority in their lives are beginning to see that there are things much more valuable and priceless. Individuals who have felt like they were going through the motions with no break are now living to the fullest with a balance of self-care and positive change that they have neglected for years. These are examples of acceptance and a change in perspective. It’s looking at this situation and not asking, “What is this doing to me?” but instead asking, “What is this situation doing for me?”.
My purpose for writing this column is to let you know that your emotions are normal and expected. Emotions indicate that you are human, and it would be abnormal if you weren’t struggling with grief. You are not alone, and we are going to get through this difficulty. Life may not go back to the normal that we knew before, but what if this situation is creating a new normal for you that’s better than before? We are all going through the stages of denial, bargaining, sadness and anger, and are all working towards acceptance. We will get through this.