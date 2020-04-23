What are some tips to make sure my computer is set up to work from home?
IT Security Experts have had to pose various questions and scenarios to help businesses plan for a disaster. Let’s imagine there is a world-wide pandemic that is forcing us to do business differently. By now, we don’t actually have to imagine this because it is a reality. If we didn’t have a plan in place, we are scrambling to make things happen. We will do what it takes to get there quick and cheap.
Tip No. 1 – Do not sacrifice security for convenience and price. If you do, it may cost you even more than you expect. What if your employee has no security at home? If they connect to the office, you risk your entire organization.
Tip No. 2 – Use Secure VPN solutions or products designed with security in mind. Windows Remote Desktop without VPN is compromised and should never be used.
Tip No. 3 – Enable Multi-Factor logins where possible. Multi-factor includes something you know, something you have, somewhere you are, something you are, and/or something you do. Text/SMS based authentication is compromised and should be avoided where possible, but it is better than no authentication.
Tip No. 4 – Lock down your Wi-Fi Router or use a personal hotspot. Only allow authorized users access to your network at home. Change default passwords on your router.
Tip No. 5 – Use a combination of Anti-Virus and Malware protection. Free products are limited in features and you should highly consider a paid version.
Tip No. 6 – Use a Password Manager. Passwords that are stored on your PC or written down are highly susceptible to being compromised. Storing passwords in your browser is also not secure. A great password manager is one that also uses Multi-Factor Authentication.
Tip No. 7 – Find a good local IT professional that cares about your success.