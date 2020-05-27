Q: How do I know the proper life insurance for myself?
A: Life changes, that’s something we all know and has been more of a focus for all of us recently. Having your own life insurance policy, outside what your employer offers is an important part of being prepared for change.
There are two basic types of life insurance. Term Life Policies, meant to provide coverage for a specific period of time. It is often used as a plan to pay off a mortgage if a spouse should pass away. It can be used if you feel your need for life insurance will be temporary, 10-30 years, often during the time your children would be attending college. Term life is less expensive because we are less likely to pass during that specific period of time. A 30-year term policy, the rate is guaranteed for 30 years, would be more expensive than a 10-year term where the rate is guaranteed for 10 years. These policies do increase after the guarantee period and are recommended for needs that would be longer than the guarantee period. Term policy are usually convertible to a permanent type policy for a portion, or sometimes the entire term of their guaranteed rate period.
The other type is Whole Life also called Permanent Life Insurance. Funded properly it will be there when it’s needed regardless of your age at the time of your death. This policy is often used to offset the retirement benefits of the spouse who might pass away. It is a very good way to leave a legacy gift for family members.
Life insurance is best purchased early in life because your premiums will be less as the likelihood of using them is lower. This is especially beneficial for a permanent type of policy that accrues value.
There are many ways to determine the death benefit needed. The simplest one is called a DIME. You simply add your Debt, the Income you would like to replace for a period of years, your Mortgage and any Education costs you would like to include.