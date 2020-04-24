Should I be trying to buy a house considering the current economic climate?
The largest determining factor is based on an individual’s employment situation during these times. If employment is in stable condition then yes, it is still a great time to purchase a home and an even better time to refinance. There have been some changes in mortgage loans, and I will touch on some with the most relevancy for the average buyer.
The process: There have been some changes to the appraisal and employment verification process. In short, they are making some aspects of the appraisal process easier (not all appraisals require the appraiser to be in the home) and they verify you are still employed until pretty much the funding button is pushed.
Loan programs: Here there are some substantial changes. Credit score requirements have changed for many loan types. Most of the non-traditional programs are on “pause” right now. Basically, anything that is not a traditionally documented loan with tax returns, W2’s, pay-stubs, etc. is on hold for the time being. All the “typical” mortgage loans are pretty much business as usual, especially since the Fed said they would be buying them by the truck load.
Rates: Of course the main question everyone has is what are the rates. Well, the quick answer is extremely erratic. They went from historic lows for a day or so to higher than we have seen in years the next day. We are talking 1.75% swing in rate in some instances. However, they are stabilizing, and the Fed is investing highly in mortgage bonds easing market fears. With that said, if you have a rate 4.00%+, and you have made six payments on your current loan, you should get with someone you trust to evaluate your options and establish if a refinance would be a beneficial endeavor.
For those wondering about payment relief, most loans that are $750K or less with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, there is a program for payment relief or forbearance, for up to 12 months of mortgage payments. Basically, this means if you lose your job due to this pandemic you can apply for the relief with the company you send your payments to already. You will not have the payment “forgiven”, but instead you won’t be treated as late and they will ultimately add the payment and interest on the end of your loan. However, keep making your payments as normal until you are approved for a plan, if not you will be treated as late.