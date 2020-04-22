What are some tips to ensuring my family eats well while being at home during this “season”?
Do you find yourself opening the fridge or pantry doors more than normal? Have you started making weird concoctions of food such as cereal sandwiches and peanut butter on eggs? There is hope to get back on track and get healthier choices back in your family’s routine!
First question to ask yourself is “How much water am I drinking during the day?” Did you know that if you are thirsty, your mind will actually act as if you are hungry? Increase your water intake throughout the day and focus on half your body weight worth of water in ounces. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you will want to drink at least 75 ounces of water each day.
Also, focus on a balance of protein, fats and complex carbohydrates (such as fruits or vegetables) in every meal and healthy balanced snacks throughout the day. Take a look at your plate for each meal. The balanced combination helps to extend your energy and keep you feeling fuller longer; same with your snacks between meals. When working with clients for their snacks, I have them focus on 10-15+ grams of protein for snacks and to paired with a fruit or vegetable.
Another simple trick is to take a look at your protein snack. Does it follow the healthy snack rule? For every gram of protein, it should stay under 15 calories. If your snack is 10 grams of protein, the calories should not exceed 150 calories, and then grab your favorite vegetable or fruit and enjoy!
Another great tip is to consider replacing 1-2 of your meals a day with meal replacement shakes to help lower your calorie intake while still getting in a balanced nutritional meal; especially if you are doing less exercise.