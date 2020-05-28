Q: Why should I prearrange my own funeral?
A: This is a question most people do not want to think about that I am asked on a frequent basis. It is also one of the most thoughtful decisions you can provide for your family.
It often starts with the comment, “I don’t want a big drawn out service”, or “I just want to be cremated”. While these are legitimate statements, there are still many choices available that may be left to the discretion of family members. I have often presented to groups that there are three primary areas of arrangements ... personal information, service information, and financial information. Of course, the last one is the one that frightens most people, but in fact, the first two can be just as burdensome.
Many times after the loss of a loved one, it can be difficult in the short amount of time allotted for planning final arrangements to gather all of the information needed for certificates, permits, and obituaries, as well as what type of funeral is desired. In our current climate, viewing and visitation has become more prominent for families. Do not underestimate the number of people that love and care for you and your family or the impact your life has had in your community. The visitation and funeral gives friends and loved ones the opportunity to express that love.
We have many families who have chosen to plan their wishes ahead of time so that a spouse, children, or extended family members are relieved of making those decisions. In over 35 years of funeral service, I have never had a family member disappointed their mother, father or other family member that had the foresight to prearrange their final wishes.
If you are interested in more information or just want to ask questions, feel free to call Mowery Funeral Service.