When I was asked to write an article on humility, my first thought was, “They absolutely chose the right person to write this article.” Obviously, I’m joking.
I’ll never forget a conversation I had with my mother years ago when I was just entering my teenage years. Our family was heavily involved in our local church. My father was the assistant pastor and choir director, and my mom prepared the weekly church bulletin and sang in the choir. I sang in the youth choir and also played the piano during some services.
One day, I went to my mother and began to excitedly tell her all the things I wanted to do in church. I said, “Mom, I want to play the piano and organ for the adult choir, and I want to teach songs to the choir, and I want to direct the choir, and I want to lead songs in the choir.” My mother waited patiently as I listed all the possible ways that I could use my God-given talents. When I was finished, my mom looked at me, and in the most loving way she said, “Alvin, be humble.”
When she said those words, I knew my mother wasn’t trying to discourage me from wanting to use my gifts for God, but she was encouraging me to check my motives. Pride is doing something good for the wrong reasons, but humility is doing good things without drawing attention to yourself, always realizing that the spotlight is better shined on the countless ones who invested in your accomplishments.
True humility is always being more than willing to acknowledge that any greatness we possess did not come from us. Some of the world’s greatest acts of kindness may never come to light because of the humility of the ones who acted. The only satisfaction a person of humility receives is in the act itself, not the potential accolades garnered as a result of the act.
Over the years, I have often reflected on those words my mother shared with me. And while I eventually did everything on my ministry wish list, some of which I still do today, I am constantly learning that our acts of kindness, service and sacrifice will always reach its highest potential when offered in a spirit and attitude of humility.
To this day, when I receive a compliment or any type of acknowledgment, I can sometimes hear my mother’s voice saying, “Be humble.” If not her voice, it’s my wife saying, “Don’t get the big head.” Either way, I get the point.
Humility is something we have to work on daily. It’s not going to just happen on its own. Let’s all try to remember the words of C. S. Lewis who said, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it’s thinking of yourself less.” If that’s too much to remember, just remember this: Be humble.