When Rev. Dr. Thomas D. Schwartz was asked to write his thesis for a master’s program, the Collinsville Community Church pastor already had a topic in mind.
“I’ve worked with hospice for almost 10 years now, and one of the questions people struggle with is why this bad thing is happening to my loved one or to me,” Schwartz said. “It’s a very common question. People are living their lives and something happens like terminal cancer or coronavirus hits them.”
Schwartz decided to do an in-depth, academic study for his online course through Grace Christian out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Schwartz’s paper was well-received, so much so that his thesis inspired a book, “The Problem of Evil: New Answers to Old Questions.”
“I can employ this learning as a pastor and a hospice chaplain,” Schwartz said when detailing the purpose of his book. “But that would restrict this learning process to just the people I was around. The (master’s program) committee really wanted to see this in publication because they thought it would impact a wider audience. I don’t think I’ve arrived at the answer. But I do think I can give some answers that can help people.”
Schwartz began working on the book a year ago, long before the COVID-19 outbreak. Schwartz believed the global pandemic has increased interest in his latest published work.
“The publisher thinks a lot of the interest (in the book) is from the circumstances people find themselves in,” Schwartz said. “I’m hoping people can find comfort in this.”
Paper copies of “The Problem of Evil” are available on Amazon for $12.99 and at Collinsville Community Church for a $5 donation. The book can also be purchased on Kindle at $6.99 each.
Published by Oxford Christian Press USA, this is Schwartz’s third published book following, “The Key that Unlocks the Bible” and “The Road to Success.” Schwartz said he has learned a great deal about the publishing process.
“The first (book) was like pulling teeth,” Schwartz said. “It was incredibly hard. I never thought I would do another. Then three years later, there was another one. It’s been interesting. I’ve learned a lot. There’s more to it than just the writing. The editing process, the revision process, I got to the point where I didn’t even want to look at that book … (This book) was a smoother process since (I) had already written the thesis. When I went to the publisher, the chaff was already weeded out. It was just making some additions and revisions for publications. It was a much easier process.”