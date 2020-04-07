I wanted to write something for all readers during this difficult time. The constant immersion in news and media regarding the coronavirus is causing anxiety and panic abroad. It’s important to create a balance with what you’re surrounding yourself with. It’s crucial to take breaks from the TV and the constant articles infiltrating social media during this time. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t stay up to date on the current information, but it’s important to not let this be a part of your every waking moment.
Psychologically, we have a natural tendency when faced with a threat to respond with flight or fight. Harvard Health Publishing says that the fight-or-flight response can be healthy, prompting us to take extra precautions; but when anxiety persists, it can interfere with our daily lives and undermine our physical health. The coronavirus and the many unanswered questions it brings are causing people to stay in a heightened adrenalin state against a threat that they can’t see or understand. This is why so many are running out and buying toilet paper and other merchandise in order to feel some sense of control.
If there’s a threat and we see others reacting a certain way against it, then we begin to follow suit believing it will also bring an increased peace and sense of preparedness. However, this creates a sense of panic, resulting in the situation that we’re seeing unfold around us in many communities.
It’s proven in research that heightened levels of anxiety and stress increase the body’s chemicals that can harm the immune system and create numerous physical and mental symptoms. Therefore, it’s imperative during this time to create a balance by taking timeouts focus on relaxing your body and mind.
Make sure you’re taking time to pray and meditate, do guided relaxations, listen to soothing music while taking bath, or embrace other coping mechanisms. Take the time to think positively and challenge any negative thoughts that aren’t backed by evidence. I always teach my clients that there’s a difference between what you think and what you know. A thought is not backed by evidence, while absolute knowledge is upheld by truth.
It’s heavy on my heart to see so many struggling with mounting fear and anxiety during this time. Take time for yourself, relax your mind and body, focus on the positives and create a balance daily where the time of peace and restoration outweighs the heaviness of worry and dread. Turn off that TV for a bit, put down the phone and find a comfortable place to sit, breathe deeply and clear your mind.
I’m claiming peace over all instead of panic, increased faith instead of fear, and immeasurable love, light and healing for all across our globe.