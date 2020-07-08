My heart is troubled this week as I watch humanity divided by the color of their skin, their political orientation, their sexual identity, and men and women in blue being judged by their uniforms.
A client gave me permission to share his story so that it would reach others and be utilized for good. My hope is that this article inspires readers to look upon a person’s heart and encourage others to do the same.
My client is over 6 feet tall, withdrawn and of stocky build. He is also a black man amid this time of racial turbulence. What you don’t know is that he is one of the sweetest, gentlest, big-hearted empaths I have ever met. Over the past month, however, he has experienced three heartbreaking incidents.
First, my client was the only customer in a restaurant and was waiting for a long time to be served. A Caucasian woman walked in and the manager told him to let her go first. The manager used words like, “you people,” called him a derogatory name and refused to serve him. Second, my client was walking his beloved canine, and a truck drove by and threw a beer bottle at him while shouting inflammatory terms. Next, people who he considered friends at his place of employment began saying, “Well don’t worry, you’re not one of those types.” Thankfully, his work terminated those individuals.
My client is angry and sad that he is being judged by the color of his skin. I encouraged him that change is occurring, to use his anger positively, and to understand that not all people are like those who have caused his heart unrest.
What is going on in this world where we judge and classify individuals due to color of their skin or their culture, sexual or political affiliation and job choice? What makes us different is the character of our heart and the person we are within. Not all people of a culture fit biases. Not all democrats or republicans stand for the same things. Not all police use their aggressiveness against the public. There are people of good character with loving hearts who care for humanity and wish for equality for all. There are police who are appalled at the choices that some of their colleagues in blue make. There are politicians who see other democrats and republicans and are disturbed by what some in their party represent.
We should strive to not be divided by categories of any kind, rash judgments or the wrong behaviors. There are people who give no regard to human life, and there are others who stand up for the rights of everyone and whose hearts ache if they see others hurt. We must remember what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
We should not be judged by anything other than the love we have in our hearts for mankind, the character of our being and the person that we are within. We all deserve the same respect, and we should all be given an opportunity to show others our true nature and that we are uniquely created.