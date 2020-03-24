Q: In the case of the COVID-19 virus, how do we ensure our resilience and health through this time?
A: Strategies for health include avoiding the viral infection and fortifying our body’s ability to take care of a viral infection.
Some steps to take in avoiding the virus include:
Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if not use at least 70 % straight alcohol.
Minimize contact with others and keep 3-6 feet of distance interacting with new individuals.
Viral concentration is greatest in the mouth and nasal area. A saline flush will lower this amount.
Taking zinc or lysine can help decrease viral replication.
Getting outside and sunlight can help as well. The UVA-UVB waves in sunlight deactivate virus. This was an effective treatment during the Spanish Flu of 1918.
Additionally, here are a few tips to fortifying your body against the virus:
Hydrate by drinking half your body weight of water in ounces up to 100 ounces.
Get between 8-9 hours of sleep can help produce the hormone melatonin, which has a roll in boosting the immune system.
Sunlight also increases Vitamin D production, which supports the body’s ability to fight the virus.
No sugar or processed foods. Sugar blocks our ability to fight off viruses. Now is not the time to eat or drink sugar.
Focus your diet on immune boosting foods, which are rich in chemicals our immune system needs to fight.
Another key is movement and exercise. We must move. This will increase body temperature and help kill virus as well as lower damaging stress hormones.
And finally, manage stress. Not knowing how the next days will go is very stressful for the brain. Help the brain out by giving it something to focus on.
