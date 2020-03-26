Q: What measures will help decrease my chances of contracting the coronavirus?
A: While there is no vaccine or proven treatments for COVID-19, the best thing to do is focus on prevention:
Social distancing. Deliberately increase the physical space between yourself and others in order to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19. Across the country, events are being cancelled, schools and other public places are closing in order to keep people from interacting closely. High risk groups should stay home and avoid crowds. Equally important, all others should stop going out in public places, to bars and restaurants, and be home as much as possible. Parents of young children are encouraged to avoid play dates with other children and should instead keep kids home and spend time as a family. You can also plan fun family activities, such as movie and game nights, or taking a walk, riding bikes and playing outside.
Hand hygiene. Regular hand-washing is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Washing hands with soap and water is most effective, but alcohol-based sanitizer can be used when soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
Cough etiquette. Coughing into your elbow and not into your hands reduces the spread of respiratory illness to others.
Cleaning surfaces. The coronavirus can live on surfaces for two to three days. Use disinfectants like Lysol and others to routinely clean door handles, computer keyboards and screens, refrigerator doors and surfaces that you routinely handle.
If you do develop fever and cough, your best plan is to contact your primary care provider and manage your symptoms from home. Do not go the emergency room for testing as they are not testing patients unless they are critically ill. Utica Park Clinic, and many other health care providers, are now offering telehealth and E-Visits, which will allow you to conduct a visit without actually going into your providers office. Consider contacting your providers office to check on the availability of these visits.
Jeff Galles, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Utica Park Clinic
