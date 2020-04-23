Birdwatching, firemaking and screenwriting made for the perfect trifecta of activities to keep me entertained during a five-day hiatus last week.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, what better way to spend my time than capture a few sparrows in the lens, nestle up to a warm fire and give my latest sci-fi cast a few more character flaws?
As a hurried, deadline-driven journalist, I was challenged to force myself not to check the wires or refresh my news feed at every whim, but instead relax and unwind to the beat of a different — and unfamiliar — drum. In other words, inactivity is not my strong suite.
This virus has undoubtedly thrown an unexpected curveball into the mix, reshaping our daily routines and our overall way of life. We’re all in a sort of uncharted limbo until the bigwigs in Washington give us the greenlight to go back to normal.
But what is normal? Was it the hustle and bustle before the coronavirus? Or is it this quiet and slowed state of affairs? I believe that’s a question we all need to ask ourselves.
Our normal often looks chaotic, crowded, rushed and impatient. But maybe our normal has always meant to be calm, composed, tolerant and graceful. Let me be the first to admit a lack of discipline in this area.
If there’s a silver lining here, I’d say it’s that this time of self-isolation has given us all a unique opportunity to redirect our focus toward more productive matters and what we regard as most important in our lives.
Sure, binging “The Office” or “Tiger King” is — and should — be a top priority while alone at home, but reading a book, calling an old friend or simply venturing outside for a brisk walk around the neighborhood can go a long way in renewing our spirits. And picking up a new hobby couldn’t hurt either (ask my backyard feathered friends).
Per my last column, remember to stay informed during this period of uncertainty, but don’t forget to stay encouraged and relaxed as well. That’s the new normal.