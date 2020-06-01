Any journalist would tell you that the editorial pages of a newspaper serve as the lifeblood of the publication.
The section features a range of content, from personal columns to letters to the editor, that gives readers an outlet to express their viewpoints in a constructive manner. This longstanding tradition is ingrained in the foundation of community journalism, and Owasso is no exception.
Varying opinions and diverse thoughts about local, national and global issues are put to print for citizens to either commend or criticize.
In recent months, there has certainly been no shortage of material — with letters to the editor, in particular — piling up in the wake of COVID-19, covering topics like Oklahoma’s social restrictions and Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
These letters come in many forms, some more boisterous or opinionated than others, espousing rhetoric from both sides of the aisle, in an attempt to inform or persuade audiences alike.
Recently, we shared two partisan missives bylined by Owassons (“Wall Street not helping economy” and “Trump way off base with his handling of pandemic”), much to the chagrin of several individuals on social media.
The comment sections of both posts were quickly flooded with unfavorable responses, some calling us fake news, and others accusing us of taking a political side, leading to biased reporting. Some even threatened to unfollow our page or unsubscribe from the paper as a result.
We always welcome any and all feedback from the public, and these opinions are as relevant as the ones they’re scrutinizing.
However, I’d like to clarify that letters to the editor are published as opinions and do not reflect the viewpoints of the newspaper staff. Our role is to provide a forum for this dissenting commentary within the confines of the editorial pages.
Anything to the contrary would, in fact, go against our role — our fundamental responsibility — as objective journalists. We would be doing the community a disservice if we didn’t give a voice to those who have one, which is, after all, the primary purpose of a newspaper.
In a 2003 article released by Poynter, John Taylor, editorial page editor of the Wilmington (Del.) News-Journal, is quoted, “‘I publish (letters to the editor) because I think it deserves publication, even though it’s on the edge.’ The danger of offending readers, Taylor says, is ‘far outweighed by the service that you do letting … your reading public and the public at large know that this viewpoint … is a real viewpoint and it exists in the community.’”
Jack Wilson, editorial page editor of the Eugene (Ore.) Register-Guard, is also referenced as saying, “‘There’s some value in providing readers with a notion of what people in their community are saying and thinking … We do our best to maintain a kind of a coarse filter and err on the side of publishing something rather than not publishing it.’”
Some have argued that we only share or publish those letters that align with our own political agendas; I can assure you the opposite is true. Our vetting process isn’t based on partisanship, but impartiality.
What comes across our desks is what you see. One week, we may only receive a left-leaning letter; other weeks, it may steer toward the right. Frankly, I feel we don’t receive enough correspondence on the regular — a lost art in the age of the war of words on social media.
Owasso comprises a diverse demographic of resilient individuals who hold differing opinions and worldviews. One person’s dissent is no less or more valid than another’s.
I would encourage the Owasso community to submit more of their thoughts to their local newspaper, but also their rebuttals to those ideologies. Constructive discourse, when facilitated by an objective medium, paves the way for a productive society.
To echo the sentiments of Taylor and Wilson, we at the Owasso Reporter take pride in publishing these letters to the editor, and we do so unapologetically.