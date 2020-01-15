July 17 can’t come soon enough. That’s when Christopher Nolan’s new movie, “Tenet,” comes to the big screen.
As a devoted cinephile and aspiring screenwriter, I felt compelled to share my thoughts after seeing the first trailer for the upcoming film.
If you haven’t heard of Christopher Nolan, he’s one of the greatest writer-directors in recent history. Of course, that’s my humble opinion, but I’m sure you would agree if you’ve sat through just one of his blockbuster hits.
The 49-year-old acclaimed British-American filmmaker is best known for his cerebral, nonlinear storytelling, and is the creative genius behind nearly a dozen mind-bending masterpieces, including “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy and others.
Nolan has also collaborated with renowned composers like Hans Zimmer, David Julyan, and now the likes of Ludwig Göransson for his latest project, to create atmospheric — and often haunting — scores to captivate his audiences.
I talk highly of Nolan because he epitomizes what I feel a writer-director in Hollywood today should be. He dedicates years to perfecting each story (it took him an entire decade to write “Inception”!) and never disappoints in his delivery.
The same seems to hold true in “Tenet,” with IMDb describing the ambiguous premise as “revolving around international espionage, time travel and evolution” — all in true, typical Nolan fashion.
I’ve viewed the trailer more times than I care to admit, analyzing every detail and picking apart various nuances to make sense of the broader narrative. Waiting six months to find out is excruciating enough, but it’s the anticipation that makes it worth the watch.
So what degree of importance does all this movie nonsense and talk of Christopher Nolan hold? Well, I feel we can all take a page from the director’s work going into the New Year.
Many words can be used to describe Nolan’s writing-directing style — gripping, nail-biting, surprising, astonishing — not the least of which is unconventional.
Nolan’s ability to produce an original title at every turn is a true reflection of his dedication to the craft. And continuing to sell out theaters in an industry overrun with cinematic universes and galaxies far, far away is a mark of pure talent.
Originality seems hard to come by these days, and I’m certain that’s why Nolan is such a beloved filmmaker.
Let’s strive to apply the same efforts that Nolan dedicates to his scripts to our personal lives. Whether it’s at home, work, church or in the community, we have an opportunity to inspire and encourage others through our own unique sense of self.
Who knows, perhaps sharing that fresh, new idea or allowing yourself to feel comfortable in your own skin is just the thing that someone else needs to make all the difference in their day.
Oh, and don’t forget to go and see “Tenet.”