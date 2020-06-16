There’s something special about a group of people that can make you feel like you’re a part of a family, and that’s exactly what this class is for me.
There are many great memories I’ll forever cherish whenever I look back in a couple of years and think about the hard work we put in and the bond that we have created. We have endless amounts of inside jokes, amazing short stories written by everyone, our poetry shared with one another and our mannequin of Hamlet, who now goes by Karl, who looks over all of us.
It’s also important to mention our favorite poet, the great Ted Kooser, whom we decided to spell out his name with our own bodies.
Despite all of the joking and fun times we’ve had, we put in an extreme amount of work and it’s admirable how much passion and time goes into our writing. We work everyday to improve our journalism, creative writing and poetry skills. We started the online website for our school with many obstacles in the way — getting our website approved, trying to find the resources to get our work completed and learning a whole new style of writing. All of this couldn’t have been done without the man himself, Mr. DeBella.
Mr. DeBella is someone who you can talk to about anything. He pushes you to do your best and always lets you know what you can work on and what’s admirable about your writing. He constantly goes to battle for our class, teaches us everything we need to know and works harder than any other person I’ve ever met. He’s not only our teacher, he’s our friend.
Even through this pandemic, we are still finding ways to put out our writings and display them for Owasso and surrounding communities to see. It brings us astronomical amounts of joy seeing feedback about our writing and knowing that our friends, family and even strangers have positive things to say about our work.
Our class consists of a variety of different things. We have our sports, pop culture, academic, arts, community, op-ed writers and our editors. Everyone works just as hard as the rest. We all sincerely hope you’ve enjoyed the content we’ve displayed for you this year, and the journalism staff cannot wait to continue to do this for many years to come.
I wish I could have another year at Owasso Public Schools just so I could be a part of this class again. I’ve never felt so welcomed and accepted by a group of all different kinds of people. I’ll always admire everybody’s work ethic in this class and the kindness of their hearts with their constructive criticism and their mannerisms. Every single staff member deserves praise and love for not only their writing, but for who they are as a person.
Goodbye, journalism! I will miss you.