I just read online how the PPP program saved (Owasson) Tim Miller’s small auto care business. I am so happy for him.
I own a small family business of only six people. We have been in business for 26 years, and the past two months have been the scariest ever. We were on the brink of collapse, when we were approved for the loan and the money was deposited into our account yesterday afternoon.
We were saved; I can breathe again.
The large national bank that we have been with for 20 years completely let us down. We were rescued by a small one-branch savings and loan that we didn’t even know. They stepped up and treated us like family.
The president of the bank said, “We are here to help you get back on your feet. It doesn’t matter to us that you are not a customer … you are a human being who needs help.”
I am so grateful to them, to God and the great United States of America.