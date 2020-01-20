Millennial Money: Focus on monthly tasks to hit 2020 goals

A tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP file

 Mark Lennihan

Minimum wage increases can be a negative. Why? The smaller firms may have to close. Competition between stores will be limited, leading to price increases to customers. 

A better approach would be a smaller minimum wage increase, if any, and creativity using profit sharing of say 20% of net or 30% of gross margin, whatever is larger. This will encourage employees and their friends to patronize the store.

Often, businesses have quarter and annual cycles. Employees will share in hard and good times, keeping the business going. Loyalty and continuity deserve a reward.

Tags