Former Vice President Joe Biden admonished Princeton University graduates to “protect the foundations of democracy.”
What on Earth is he talking about?
I’ve studied American history comprehensively and have never found the concept (much less the term) of “democracy” anywhere in our four founding documents.
If you don’t know what those documents are, I suggest taking a refresher course in American history 101.
What I did find, however, was in the Jean Rousseau (a liberal) comment, not to mention a similar quote of Karl Marx’s statement that a “democracy is a form of government that has never and will never exist.”
Which is it?